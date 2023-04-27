Palestinian Man Shot Dead by Israeli Soldiers near Salfit (VIDEO)

A young Palestinian man was killed by Israeli gunfire on Thursday evening near the town of Salfit in the occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a brief statement that 39-year-old Ahmad Yaaqob Taha was shot dead by Israeli occupation soldiers at point-blank range near Salfit.

lsraeli occupation forces kill a Palestinian man near Salfit. pic.twitter.com/EZAoDzoAAx — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) April 27, 2023

Israeli occupation forces claimed that Taha – a resident of the town of Bidya, in the West Bank province of Salfit – had attempted to stab Israeli soldiers at a junction outside the illegal Jewish settlement of Ariel.

However, videos of the incident circulating on social media showed an Israeli occupation soldier asking the young man to get out of his car at gunpoint. As soon as Taha got out of the car, the soldier fired live shots at him, killing him on the spot.

At least 105 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli occupation forces so far this year, including nine children and an elderly woman.

(PC, WAFA)