WATCH: Israeli Army, Settlers Attack Palestinians in Masafer Yatta

September 29, 2021 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
A 3-year-old Palestinian child was injured by Jewish settlers in Masafer Yatta. (Photo: via social media)

Several Palestinians, including a three-year-old child, were injured during a Jewish settler attack in the Masafer Yatta area on Tuesday night, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Scores of Jewish settlers, under the protection of Israeli army soldiers, broke into several communities in the Masafer Yatta area, south of Hebron (Al-Khalil), in the southern occupied West Bank, WAFA reported.

Settlers attacked Palestinian residents and their homes, damaging several vehicles and solar panels, destroying crops, and uprooting dozens of trees, WAFA added.

Coordinator of the Anti-Wall and Settlement Committees Rateb al-Jabour said that Palestinian residents fended off the brutal attack, which resulted in the injury of several people, including a child who sustained bruises in the head and back. One of the injured was transferred to the hospital for medical treatment, WAFA noted.

Israeli forces did nothing to stop the settlers; instead, they reportedly joined in on the attack, firing tear gas canisters and stun grenades towards Palestinian residents and their homes, causing dozens to suffocate.

Two elderly men aged 62 and 75 were detained by the Israeli army during the attacks, according to WAFA.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.