WATCH: Israeli Army, Settlers Attack Palestinians in Masafer Yatta

Several Palestinians, including a three-year-old child, were injured during a Jewish settler attack in the Masafer Yatta area on Tuesday night, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Scores of Jewish settlers, under the protection of Israeli army soldiers, broke into several communities in the Masafer Yatta area, south of Hebron (Al-Khalil), in the southern occupied West Bank, WAFA reported.

Who is going to protect Palestinian children from Settler violence? Masafer Yatta area today. Many Palestinians got injured, including this 4-year-old boy. pic.twitter.com/MqrbMIUzjr — #BDS 🇵🇸 (@HanuDelic) September 28, 2021

Settlers attacked Palestinian residents and their homes, damaging several vehicles and solar panels, destroying crops, and uprooting dozens of trees, WAFA added.

Coordinator of the Anti-Wall and Settlement Committees Rateb al-Jabour said that Palestinian residents fended off the brutal attack, which resulted in the injury of several people, including a child who sustained bruises in the head and back. One of the injured was transferred to the hospital for medical treatment, WAFA noted.

Documentation released by @btselem of yesterday attack by Jewish settlers aided by Israeli soldiers at Al-Mugarah, Masafer Yatta, south Hebron hills.

At least 6 Palestinians wounded including 3 year old with head injuries pic.twitter.com/mcTW65J8Uf — Jalal (@JalalAK_jojo) September 29, 2021

Israeli forces did nothing to stop the settlers; instead, they reportedly joined in on the attack, firing tear gas canisters and stun grenades towards Palestinian residents and their homes, causing dozens to suffocate.

Two elderly men aged 62 and 75 were detained by the Israeli army during the attacks, according to WAFA.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)