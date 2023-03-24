Russia Calls for Prosecuting Israelis Responsible for Attack against Jerusalem Church

The Russian Foreign Ministry called on Friday for bringing to justice those responsible for the attack against the Church of Gethsemane, in occupied East Jerusalem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said that Moscow expects the Israeli authorities to provide an unequivocal assessment of what happened against the Gethsemane Church in Jerusalem, and to take comprehensive measures to prosecute those responsible for the attack.

Zakharova added that these offensive behaviors can only cause profound concern, stressing that the number of anti-Christian incidents has grown at an alarming pace recently, as churches, cemeteries of various Christian denominations, clergy, and monks, have become targets for these attacks.

“We are convinced that there is no justification and that there can never be any justification, for such criminal acts, and hope that the Israeli authorities will provide an unequivocal assessment of what happened and take comprehensive measures to bring perpetrators to justice and prevent the recurrence of such attacks in the future,” Zacharova added.

The attack took place during the Sunday morning service at the hands of two Jewish settlers.

(WAFA, PC)