Hundreds of Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Compound on First Day of Ramadan (VIDEO)

Jewish settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. (Photo: via Times of Gaza TW page)

Hundreds of illegal Jewish settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on the first day of Ramadan on Thursday under the protection of Israeli forces, The New Arab reported.

Al-Aqsa, located in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, is the third-holiest site in Islam and the most-sacred Muslim place in Palestine.

Jerusalem’s Islamic Awqaf Department, a Muslim body that administers Al-Aqsa, said 294 extremists participated in the storming of the site, where they performed Jewish rituals in violation of the status-quo arrangement governing the compound.

Under the longstanding agreement, prayer is reserved for Muslims at the site, while members of other faiths may only visit.

Thursday’s incursion came amid calls by extremist groups for a major storming of the Al-Aqsa compound on the first day of Ramadan – the holiest month in the Muslim calendar.

Hamas has already warned Israel against ramping up tensions in Jerusalem, as happened last year which led to a brief war between the two.

Israeli forces and settlers have killed 90 Palestinians so far in 2023 according to the Palestinian health ministry, including 17 children.

