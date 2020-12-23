Israeli Forces Shoot, Injure Palestinian Man near Hebron

Israeli forces dawn Wednesday shot and injured a Palestinian in the town of Bani Nai‘m, near the occupied West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), according to The Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Security sources told WAFA that Israeli forces opened fire towards a Palestinian vehicle in the al-Jalajel area, moderately injuring the driver before they detained him and seized his car.

Approximately 1,048 Palestinian children have been injured by Israeli forces across the Occupied Palestinian Territory between 1 November 2019 and 31 October 2020#Act4Palestine pic.twitter.com/4pOsDzgHCL — Truth (@Truth74515285) December 22, 2020

Israeli forces frequently raid Palestinian houses almost on a daily basis across the West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians, triggering clashes with residents.

These raids, which take place also in areas under the full control of the Palestinian Authority, are conducted with no need for a search warrant, whenever and wherever the military chooses in keeping with its sweeping arbitrary powers.

Under Israeli military law, army commanders have full executive, legislative and judicial authority over 3 million Palestinians living in the West Bank. Palestinians have no say in how this authority is exercised.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)