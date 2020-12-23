Report: Jewish Settlers Launch Systematic Attacks on Palestinian Properties

Ongoing attacks by Jewish settlers on Palestinians are part of a large campaign aimed at seizing more Palestinian lands and imposing new realities on the ground, B’Tselem warned yesterday.

“These attacks are being carried out with full support from the Israeli army and government,” Kareem Jubran, director of the field research department at B’Tselem, said, stressing that the Israeli army and government support the extremist stances of the Israeli Jewish settlers.

Palestinian farmers and activists plant olive tree seedlings in Al Ras, near Salfit yesterday. Illegal Israeli settlers, from nearby settlements built on stolen land, and Occupation police attempted to stop the planting with both threats and violence. pic.twitter.com/O6XcAiJ1jO — ISM Palestine (@ISMPalestine) December 23, 2020

Speaking to Palestine Voice Radio, Jubran said that the Israeli settlers have recently increased their attacks in many Palestinian towns and villages across the occupied West Bank. The settlers’ attacks, he said, are protected by the occupation army and police.

Meanwhile, the Director of the Anti-Wall and Settlements Committee, Murad Ishtiwi, said:

“There is another campaign carried out by the Israeli occupation army and police targeting Palestinian shops, homes and vehicles.”

Video: Israeli settlers carry out night attacks on Palestinian villages -..,, @Team_Defenders_#SaveHumanityIn_IOK_Palestine

pic.twitter.com/p2z7Z1QX9w — Mehmet Ali (@uscuplu) December 22, 2020

He said that this campaign is being carried out in parallel with the one carried out by the extremist Jewish settlers against Palestinian properties.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely,” wrote Palestinian author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinian casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)