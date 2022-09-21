Israeli Forces Shoot, Injure Palestinian Mourner during Funeral in Hebron

September 21, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli forces storm the town of Beit Ummar, near Hebron. (Photo: via QNN)

A Palestinian man sustained gunshot wounds on Tuesday evening from Israeli military gunfire in the town of Beit Ummar, north of Hebron (Al-Khalil), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Mohammad Awad, a local media activist, said that Israeli forces intercepted a funeral procession in the southern West Bank town, preventing the mourners and pallbearers from reaching the cemetery at the town entrance and triggering confrontations.

Israeli soldiers, who occupied the rooftops of several houses near the town entrance, opened fire on the mourners and pallbearers hitting a mourner with a bullet in the thigh and causing dozens of others to suffocate from tear gas.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

