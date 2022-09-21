WATCH: Over 20 Palestinians Suffocate in Jewish Settler Attack on Jerusalem

September 21, 2022 Blog, News, Videos
Hundreds of settlers regularly storm Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem. (Photo: via Social Media)

Extremist Jewish settlers attacked Palestinians in Jerusalem’s Old City on Tuesday, injuring at least 21 of them, including children, Al-Resalah newspaper reported.

According to eyewitnesses, Jewish settlers attacked Palestinians in the Old City market, including children and the elderly, spraying gas at them.

Shop owner Sami Salhab said that such attacks happen under the protection of Israeli occupation forces almost every day.

Salhab added that the settlers raided the market and also attacked a group of workers as they were carrying out maintenance works at one of the shops.

As the Palestinians gathered near the shop, the settlers sprayed pepper gas at people in the market, including children.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)

