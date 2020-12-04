Israeli Forces Shoot, Kill Palestinian Child near Ramallah

The Ministry of Health announced on Friday night that a Palestinian child – who was shot and critically injured by Israeli occupation forces during clashes earlier today in the village of al-Mughayir, to the northeast of Ramallah – had succumbed to his wounds.

13-year-old Ali Ayman Abu-Alayya succumbed to wounds he had sustained in the abdomen after he was shot with live ammunition by the Israeli occupation forces.

Israeli Forces killed Palestinian Child Ali Ayman Abu Elayah, 14- in Almghayer Village near Ramallah earlier this afternoon. Beautiful boy taken away due to the brutal occupation and aggression of the IDF 😥#Palestine pic.twitter.com/2pXzbshDes — Neveen (@neveen___a) December 4, 2020

Following his critical injury today, the child was rushed to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah, in the center of the occupied West Bank, and was immediately placed for surgery. However, attempts at resuscitation all failed and the child was pronounced dead.

“In 2019, Israeli security forces killed 133 Palestinians, including 28 minors. Of the casualties, 104 were killed in the Gaza Strip, 26 in the West Bank (including East Jerusalem) and three within Israel,” Human Rights group B’tselem reported.

13 years old and barehanded child ‘Ali Abu Elayah’ was shot dead today by Israeli forces in ‘Almoghayer’ village north of West Bank. pic.twitter.com/j7M7z2pPvQ — Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) December 4, 2020

“Most of these deaths were a direct outcome of Israel’s reckless open-fire policy, authorized by the government and military and backed by the legal system,” the group added.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)