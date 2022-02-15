US Calls on Israel to Deescalate Tensions in Jerusalem to Avoid Possible Violence

The US administration of President Joe Biden has warned Israel that continuous tension in Jerusalem might lead the region to possible war as Muslim, Jewish, and Christian holidays confluence in April, the Times of Israel reported on Monday.

Following consultations with diplomats and experts on the ground, the Biden administration has identified the confluence of religious holidays in April as a “recipe for disaster in Jerusalem,” the Israeli newspaper reported an American official as saying.

The administration is afraid of a repeat of last year’s events when violence in occupied East Jerusalem led to war against the Palestinians in May.

This year, the Muslims’ holy month of Ramadan starts on April 2, Jewish Passover starts on April 15, and Christians will celebrate Easter on April 17.

Last year’s violence against Palestinians began as a result of Israeli efforts to evict Palestinians living in the occupied East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, efforts which are ongoing and which have heightened in recent days.

