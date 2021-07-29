Israeli Forces Shoot, Kill Palestinian Child, Youth in West Bank

A 20-year-old Palestinian who was shot by Israeli soldiers earlier today in Beit Ummar town in West Bank and critically wounded has died of his wounds, said the Ministry of Health.

Shawkat Khaled Awad is the second Beit Ummar resident to be shot and killed by Israeli soldiers in 24 hours. The first was 11-year-old Mohammad Alamy who was shot and killed yesterday while he was in his father’s car.

UPDATE: Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian man after a funeral for a 12-year-old boy whom Israeli troops shot dead on Wednesday, say officials. Shawkat Khaled Awad, 20, was shot in the head and abdomen. At least 12 Palestinians were wounded. Photo: WAFA pic.twitter.com/GzufBILddJ — AJ+ (@ajplus) July 29, 2021

Awad was shot in the head and stomach, said the Ministry of Health, and was critical in the hospital where he was pronounced dead hours later.

Fierce clashes broke out in Beit Ummar following the funeral of Alamy.

Today Israeli soldiers shot and killed 12 year old Mohammad al Alami while he was sitting in his parents car pic.twitter.com/6UoPbfclRG — Noor (@NoorAbdelHaq1) July 28, 2021

Soldiers opened fire at the stone-throwing youths, injuring at least 12 people with live bullets, according to the Red Crescent, including Awad who later died of his wounds.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)