Funeral of Palestinian Child Killed by Israeli Army Turns Deadly

A Palestinian youth was killed by Israeli army gunfire in the occupied West Bank on Thursday after the presence of Israeli forces at the funeral of a Palestinian boy sparked violence, officials said.

“Shawkat Khalid Awad, 20, died of gunshot wounds to the head and stomach in Beit Ummar,” the Palestinian health ministry said.

The area has been the scene of Israeli violence against protesters for weeks.

Israeli forces shot tear gas and live fire at the funeral of a Palestinian child who Israeli soldiers killed Wednesday. 12 people were wounded. Soldiers shot Mohammed al-Alami, 12, in a car when his father did a U-turn. IDF have killed at least 75 Palestinian children in 2021. pic.twitter.com/Xmark593pD — AJ+ (@ajplus) July 29, 2021

On Wednesday, 12-year-old Mohamad al-Alami died after being shot by Israeli soldiers while traveling in a car with his father in Beit Ummar, northwest of Hebron (Al-Khalil), Palestinian officials said.

On Thursday a procession followed the boy’s body, draped in the flag of Fatah, Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas’s party, through Beit Ummar, where he was buried.

#photo of the Palestinian martyr Shawkat Awad who was martyred today, after participating in the funeral of the child killed last night Mohammad al-Alami (Photo by: Hadi Sabarna) pic.twitter.com/Ll1vVfdxkH — NewPress (@NewPress_en) July 29, 2021

Later, hundreds of Palestinians threw stones at Israeli soldiers who responded by firing tear gas, an AFP correspondent said.

(The New Arab PC, Social Media)