Funeral of Palestinian Child Killed by Israeli Army Turns Deadly

Mohamad al-Alami, 12, died after being shot by Israeli soldiers while traveling in a car with his father. (Photo: via Social Media)

A Palestinian youth was killed by Israeli army gunfire in the occupied West Bank on Thursday after the presence of Israeli forces at the funeral of a Palestinian boy sparked violence, officials said.

“Shawkat Khalid Awad, 20, died of gunshot wounds to the head and stomach in Beit Ummar,” the Palestinian health ministry said.

The area has been the scene of Israeli violence against protesters for weeks.

On Wednesday, 12-year-old Mohamad al-Alami died after being shot by Israeli soldiers while traveling in a car with his father in Beit Ummar, northwest of Hebron (Al-Khalil), Palestinian officials said.

On Thursday a procession followed the boy’s body, draped in the flag of Fatah, Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas’s party, through Beit Ummar, where he was buried.

Later, hundreds of Palestinians threw stones at Israeli soldiers who responded by firing tear gas, an AFP correspondent said.

(The New Arab PC, Social Media)

