Israeli Forces Shoot, Injure Palestinian Man near Apartheid Wall

Israeli soldiers shot and injured today a Palestinian man near the separation wall in the north of the West Bank, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Local sources told WAFA that Mamoun Qalalweh, 27, from al-Jadida village, southwest of Jenin, was shot in the leg near an Israeli army checkpoint.

Qalalweh was taken to the hospital in Jenin where he was reported in moderate condition.

The circumstances of his shooting were not immediately known.

“In 2019, Israeli security forces killed 133 Palestinians, including 28 minors. Of the casualties, 104 were killed in the Gaza Strip, 26 in the West Bank (including East Jerusalem) and three within Israel,” Human Rights group B’tselem reported.

“Most of these deaths were a direct outcome of Israel’s reckless open-fire policy, authorized by the government and military and backed by the legal system,” the group added.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)