Palestinian Child Dies after Falling while Running away from Israeli Soldiers

A Palestinian child has died after falling from a high position while running away from Israeli soldiers who were chasing him in the village of Toqou, near Bethlehem, the official Palestinian agency WAFA reported.

Medical sources confirmed that 7-year-old Rayan Yaser Suliman was moved to the Beit Jala hospital after falling. However, efforts to revive him have failed.

Breaking: "Palestinian child Rayan Suliman, 7, from Tuqu' town, east of Bethlehem has died after falling from a high place while Israeli occupation forces were chasing him." pic.twitter.com/jB5bAdXZnS — HudaFadil 🇵🇸#Gaza (@HudaFadil9) September 29, 2022

According to the hospital, Suleiman fell from a high position while he was running away from Israeli soldiers, who were chasing him and other schoolmates.

Rayan’s father, Yaser, said that he tried to rush to the hospital but Israeli soldiers stopped the car and only let them go when they realized that his son was dead.

