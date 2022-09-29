Palestinian Child Dies after Falling while Running away from Israeli Soldiers

September 29, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Rayan Suliman, 7, has died after falling from a high position while running away from Israeli soldiers. (Photo: via Social Media)

A Palestinian child has died after falling from a high position while running away from Israeli soldiers who were chasing him in the village of Toqou, near Bethlehem, the official Palestinian agency WAFA reported.

Medical sources confirmed that 7-year-old Rayan Yaser Suliman was moved to the Beit Jala hospital after falling. However, efforts to revive him have failed.

According to the hospital, Suleiman fell from a high position while he was running away from Israeli soldiers, who were chasing him and other schoolmates.

Rayan’s father, Yaser, said that he tried to rush to the hospital but Israeli soldiers stopped the car and only let them go when they realized that his son was dead.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*