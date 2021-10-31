Israel Launches Military Drill to Simulate Full-Scale Attack

Israel launched a week-long military exercise on Sunday to test the preparedness of the home front in countering unprecedented attacks, including precise rocket firing, use of chemical weapons and cyberattacks, Anadolu Agency reported.

The military exercise is expected to continue until Wednesday with the involvement of the Israeli army and all government and emergency offices, according to a statement by the Israeli army.

“Some aspects that we will be simulating in the exercise: the enemy’s use of disorienting and sedating substances. We will check this out during the exercise,” said Yoram Laredo, head of Israel’s National Emergency Management Agency.

The Yedioth Ahronoth daily said the exercise will involve the participation of thousands of Israeli soldiers and civilian personnel to simulate a mass evacuation of areas in response to rocket fire.

“The first day of the exercise will be devoted to the Israel Police, to simulate nationalistic-based riots on many fronts,” Laredo said.

The military exercise also simulates a conflict with the Lebanese Hezbollah group, which possesses a wide range of precise missiles.

