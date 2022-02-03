Israeli Forces Start Construction in Jordan Valley

Israeli forces began construction in the occupied Jordan Valley. (Photo: Courtesy of Btselem)

Israel has begun construction in the occupied Jordan Valley, in what Palestinians warn could be the start of a new illegal Jewish-only settlement, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to local official Mutaz Bishara, new structures have been erected in the north of the Jordan Valley, near Khirbet Humsa Al Fouqa. Bishara added that Israeli occupation soldiers set up eight rooms on privately-owned Palestinian land and that the owners of the land were forcibly evicted from their homes last year.

According to WAFA, local residents fear that these moves could be initial steps for Israel to create a de facto situation on the ground, before a new illegal settlement is established.

According to the Israeli group Peace Now, there are about 450,000 Israeli Jewish settlers living in 132 Jewish settlements and 140 outposts in the occupied West Bank excluding East Jerusalem.

All settlements are illegal under international law.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

