Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinian Farmers, Spray them with Pepper Gas, near Hebron

Jewish settlers attacked Palestinian farmers while they were on their land on Wednesday night, near the city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Rashid Tamimi, a local resident, told WAFA that Jewish settlers, from the illegal Havat Gal settlement, attacked his family while they were working on their land and herding the sheep in the Jabal Jales area, east of Hebron.

Israeli Colonizers Attack Palestinians Near Hebron https://t.co/sl51NcBj5W A group of fanatic illegal Israeli colonizers attacked, on Wednesday evening, several Palestinians on their lands in the Jabal Jales area, east of Heb — IMEMC News (@imemcnews) February 3, 2022

Ramimi added that the settlers sprayed pepper at his family members and beat them up causing bruises.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely,” wrote Palestinian author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

Or maybe, just maybe the Israeli regime is so inherently settler colonial that any framework that doesn't stem from anti-Palestinian racism is beyond its basic comprehension. Israel: Palestinians deserve to live under apartheid. They are lesser than. How dare they criticize us. pic.twitter.com/2MG86bocLc — Salem Barahmeh (@Barahmeh) January 31, 2022

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinian casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”.

Over 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)