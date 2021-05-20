Israeli Forces Storm Al-Makassed Hospital in Jerusalem

Israeli police storm Al-Makasseb hospital. (Photo: Video Grab)

Israeli police Thursday afternoon stormed Al-Makassed Hospital in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of al-Tur, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Israeli police and intelligence officers, including at least a masked officer, forced their way into the hospital and occupied its rooftops as they harassed and interrogated the medical staff.

This came two days after the hospital, considered one of the oldest and largest hospitals serving Palestinians across Gaza and Jerusalem, issued a direct appeal for support following weeks of police violent crackdown on Palestinians in Jerusalem as well as other parts of the occupied territories.

“We are overwhelmed and have a shortfall that we can no longer manage,” the online appeal read. “We are now having to directly request urgent support. Our medical frontline teams are constantly treating injuries from Israeli aggression in Gaza, West Bank, and Jerusalem. This emergency direct appeal will fund medical aid, emergency psychological support, hygiene kits, pharmaceuticals, and other needs during crises in Al Makassed hospital.”

