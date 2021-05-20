WATCH: British MP Calls for Sanctions on Israel as Civilian Casualties Mount in Gaza

May 20, 2021 Blog, News, Videos
British Labour Party MP Richard Burgon. (Photo: Video Grab)

British Labour Party MP Richard Burgon asked the House of Commons yesterday how many more Palestinian civilian casualties it will take before the government takes action to stop Israeli war crimes.

“How many Palestinian children have to be killed, how many more Palestinian homes have to be reduced to rubble, how many more Palestinian schools and hospitals have to be bombed before the British government takes the action necessary to finally force the Israeli government to stop its war on the Palestinian people?” asked the MP for Leeds East.

“Surely now is the time for all UK weapons sales to Israel to be stopped. Surely now is the time for sanctions on the Israeli government for its repeated violations of international law. Surely now is the time — this House voted for it back in 2014 — to recognize the State of Palestine because Palestine has the right to exist.”

Since Israel’s military offensive began on May 10, at least 231 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip, including 65 children. More than 1,700 others have been wounded. In the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces have killed at least 13 Palestinians.

Also in the House of Commons yesterday, former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn MP demanded to know the nature of Britain’s “military relationship” with Israel and whether any weapons sold by the UK have been used to bomb Gaza.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.