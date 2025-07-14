Israel Targets Residential Areas, Intensify Strikes in Khan Yunis, Jabaliya

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli occupation forces launched overnight strikes across Gaza, destroying homes in Khan Yunis, Jabaliya, and Gaza City.

Israeli occupation forces carried out widespread destruction across the Gaza Strip overnight and into Monday morning, targeting homes and residential buildings, particularly in Khan Yunis in the south and Jabaliya, in the north.

Israeli artillery bombarded eastern areas of Gaza City, while airstrikes and shelling demolished homes in the Al-Katiba area and the Al-Bayouk neighborhood in Khan Yunis.

Israeli warplanes also struck the Ard Al-Manga area, southwest of Khan Yunis, and locations south of the city, while artillery targeted the northwest of Rafah. Further airstrikes hit areas near Street 5 in Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Yunis.

According to Quds News Network, Israeli forces blew up several homes east of Jabaliya al-Balad, in northern Gaza, and the attacks were described as extensive and destructive.

In Khan Yunis’ Al-Mawasi area, Israeli forces bombed a tent housing displaced Palestinians near Al-Sahaba Farm, injuring several civilians. More shelling hit the Zaytoun neighborhood in southeast Gaza City, particularly around the Candle Monument area.

Gaza’s Civil Defense reported that one Palestinian was killed and three others wounded after Israeli forces targeted tents for displaced people near the Asdaa prison gates, north of Khan Yunis.

Israeli artillery also bombed the upper floors of the Shawa and Hasri towers in Gaza City.

Meanwhile, Israeli bombardment on Beit Hanoun, in northern Gaza, has intensified since July 6, following a complex ambush by the Palestinian resistance that killed five Israeli soldiers and injured 15 others.

Satellite and thermal imagery captured between July 8 and 10 showed plumes of smoke and widespread fires in Beit Hanoun, indicating significant destruction.

NASA’s thermal satellite data confirmed concentrated Israeli bombardment on the city, detecting six hotspots marking areas of heavy strikes, including two fresh hotspots from 40 Israeli airstrikes carried out on July 12.

The Israeli military has announced plans to expand its ground assault on Beit Hanoun, deploying troops and vehicles at the city’s entrance and northeastern outskirts. Israeli media have released images of the army conducting heavy aerial bombardments on the area.

Beit Hanoun, one of the earliest cities to suffer mass displacement and near-total destruction during the ongoing war, has remained under continuous bombardment for over 640 days. Despite this devastation, Palestinian resistance groups continue to inflict losses on Israeli forces through effective ambushes.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, the total death toll since the start of the Israeli aggression on October 7, 2023, has reached 58,026, with 138,520 wounded.

(PC, QNN)