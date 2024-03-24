Merkavas on Fire – Resistance Roundup – Day 170

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli army Merkavas returned to the scene on the 170th day of the Israeli war on Gaza, with Al-Qassam Brigades declaring that it had hit two Israeli tanks in Beit Hanoun and Tel Al-Hawa.

Both areas where the tanks were struck are in northern Gaza, demonstrating that the war is far from being there.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades target a zionist Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell, west of the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood in Gaza. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a zionist Merkava tank and a D9 military bulldozer with two Al-Yassin 105 shells northeast of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam fighters managed to snipe 3 zionist soldiers from the enemy forces present in the vicinity of Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City. “Al-Qassam fighters targeted a building in which zionist special forces were barricaded with an anti-fortification TBG shell, killing and wounding a number of their members in the vicinity of Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Palestinian Islamic Jihad)

“We targeted a zionist military vehicle with a guided missile at Abu Al-Saud roundabout, south of Al-Shifa Complex in Gaza City. “We bombed a gathering of enemy soldiers with 60-caliber standard mortar shells in the vicinity of the Al-Shifa Complex, west of Gaza.

“We targeted a zionist military vehicle with an RPG shell in the Al-Arishiya area, surrounding the Al-Amal neighborhood, west of Khan Younis. “We clashed with machine guns and anti-tank missiles with the zionist enemy’s vehicles on Old Al-Hilal Street in the project area, west of Khan Younis.”

Hezbollah

“In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, and in response to the bombing of a location in the city of Baalbek, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 1:10 AM on Sunday, 24-03-2024, targeted the missile and artillery base in Yoav and the Keila barracks (headquarters of the Air Defense and Missile Command) where a force from the Golani Brigade was training after returning from the Gaza Strip, with more than 60 Katyusha rockets. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 11:10 AM on Sunday, 24-03-2024, targeted the Jal Al-Alam site with artillery shells, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 12:50 PM on Sunday, 24-03-2024, targeted spy equipment at the Al-Rahib site with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly.

Hezbollah releases footage of attack on Israeli basehttps://t.co/mWtlVcLOAU pic.twitter.com/atSaF4lF4T — IRNA News Agency (@IrnaEnglish) March 24, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 4:00 PM on Sunday, 24-03-2024, targeted an Israeli force inside the Al-Marj site with appropriate weapons, causing its members to fall between dead and wounded. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 5:20 PM on Sunday, 24-03-2024, targeted a building used by enemy soldiers in the settlement of Al-Manara with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 5:30 PM on Sunday, 24-03-2024, targeted the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba Hills, with rocket weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 09:00 PM on Sunday, 24-03-2024 targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Branit barracks with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)