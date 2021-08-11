25-Year-Old Palestinian Dies of Wounds after Being Shot by Israeli Soldiers (VIDEO)

A 25-year-old Palestinian man has died of his wounds a week after being shot by Israeli soldiers in the northern West Bank city of Jenin.

In a statement, the Palestinian health ministry confirmed the death of Dia Al-Din Al-Sbarini, who was shot on August 3.

Local sources told The New Arab’s Arabic-language service that Al-Sbarini had been wounded by an explosive bullet that had caused severe damage to his internal organs. His arm had also been amputated.

He was taken to a hospital in Nablus, where doctors tried in vain to save his life. Five other young men were also injured when Israeli forces fired on Palestinians after storming Jenin.

The incident happened when Palestinian factions discovered an undercover unit of Israeli soldiers, disguised as Palestinians, on the outskirts of Jenin. The Israeli army then stormed the city, raiding houses, and closing off roads.

