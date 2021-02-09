Israeli Forces Try to Sink Palestinian Fishing Boats, Infiltrate Gaza Border

The Israeli navy targeted fishermen sailing off the Gaza coast on Tuesday, while armored vehicles infiltrated the Strip’s northern border.

The Palestinian fishermen were sailing within six nautical miles of the Gaza coast when Israeli naval boats began firing rounds and high-pressure water hoses at the vessels, causing significant damage to at least three boats, according to Palestinian news agencies.

The Israeli naval boats made a deliberate attempt to sink the fishing boats with the violent measures, Wafa added.

Israeli navy targetes Palestinian fishermen of Gaza shores https://t.co/BdpgXL2H8w — Joe Catron 🇵🇸 #ICC4Israel (@jncatron) February 9, 2021

Meanwhile, the Israeli military stormed the Gaza border fence in the north of the strip, demolishing large tracts of farmland and erecting earth mounds.

Israeli soldiers opened fire to prevent the Palestinian farmers from reaching their land close to the border fence, media added.

Israel restricts the distance of Gaza’s fishing zone as part of a decade-long blockade on the territory, claiming it is a preventative security measure.

⭕ Israeli navy targeted, yesterday night, Palestinian fishermen's boats in Gaza's sea, causing several causalities. pic.twitter.com/UDp4g69FHr — Noor Obaid🇵🇸 (@NoorObaid11) February 9, 2021

The policy has crippled the fishing industry in coastal Gaza, with over 90 percent of fishermen dependent on aid to survive, according to rights groups.

The restricted fishing zone has led to overfishing in this small area, resulting in depleted fish stocks.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)