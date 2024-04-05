Overnight Shooting – Gunman from Jordan Fires on Israeli Army Patrol at Border Crossing

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A gunman who came from Jordanian territory opened fire on an Israeli army patrol without causing any casualties, Israeli media reported on Friday.

According to the Israeli Army Radio, the incident occurred on the Jordanian side at the border crossing known as Sheikh Hussein in the northern Jordan Valley, at one o’clock in the morning.

The Israeli radio explained that the gunman carried out the shooting without crossing the border fence, then returned to Jordanian territory.

There has been no comment yet from the Jordanian authorities on this news.

The Investigation

According to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, a preliminary investigation shows that the gunman crossed the river and opened fire from the crossing at an Israeli patrol jeep.

Israeli forces reportedly fired “about ten rounds at the source of the shooting” and reinforcements rushed to the scene.

“There were no casualties on the Israeli side, but damage was caused to the patrol jeep,” Yedioth Ahronoth added.

The report suggested that “a Jordanian soldier is suspected to be the one who carried out the shooting.”

Jordan is witnessing a number of the largest peaceful marches across the region, with anti-Israel sentiment escalating due to the ongoing Israeli massacres in the Gaza Strip.

The Jordanian authorities cracked down on any attempt to storm the Israeli embassy or to reach the border areas.

Gaza Massacres

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 33,091 Palestinians have been killed, and 75,750 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

