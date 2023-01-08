Israeli Government Revokes Palestinian FM’s Travel Permit over UN Move

January 8, 2023 Blog, News, Slider
Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki. (Photo: via EU website)

The Palestinian foreign minister said on Sunday that Israel revoked his travel permit, as a part of a series of punitive steps taken by Israel’s new government, The New Arab reported.

Riyad al-Malki said in a statement that he was returning from the Brazilian president’s inauguration when he was informed that Israel rescinded his travel permit, which allows top Palestinian officials to travel easily in and out of the occupied West Bank, unlike ordinary Palestinians.

Israel’s government on Friday approved the steps to penalize the Palestinians in retaliation for them pushing the UN’s highest judicial body to give its opinion on the Israeli occupation.

The decision comes at a time of spiking violence in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinians condemned the revoking of Malki’s permit, saying Israel should be the one being “punished for its violations against international law.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a meeting of his Cabinet on Sunday the measures were aimed at what he called “an extreme anti-Israel” step at the UN.

(The New Arab, PC, SOCIAL)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*