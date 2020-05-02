Israeli Forces Attack Palestinian Fishermen, Farmers in Gaza

Israeli forces target Gaza fishermen and farmers. (Photo: File)

Israeli navy boats opened fire today at Palestinian fishermen off the northern Gaza shores, while soldiers fired teargas canisters at farmers in the south of the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Navy boats opened fire and water hoses at fishermen sailing three nautical miles off the northern Gaza shore forcing them to return to shore. No injuries were reported.

In the southern the Gaza Strip, Israeli soldiers fired teargas canisters at Palestinian farmers attending to their lands east of Khan Younis, also forcing them to leave the area.

The Israeli army regularly detains and opens fire on unarmed Palestinian fishermen, shepherds, and farmers along the fence separating besieged Gaza Strip from Israel, if they approach the unilaterally declared buffer zone.

Israeli human rights group B’Tselem recently concluded that Israel’s Gaza closure and “harassment of fishermen” have been “destroying Gaza’s fishing sector,” with 95% of fishermen living below the poverty line.

