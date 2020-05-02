Israeli Forces Attack Palestinian Fishermen, Farmers in Gaza

Israeli navy boats opened fire today at Palestinian fishermen off the northern Gaza shores, while soldiers fired teargas canisters at farmers in the south of the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Navy boats opened fire and water hoses at fishermen sailing three nautical miles off the northern Gaza shore forcing them to return to shore. No injuries were reported.

BREAKING

Israeli occupation boats chase and shoot heavy bullets toward Palestinian fishermen boats in Sudanese Sea show north of Gaza Strip — Palestine Live (@pallive_en) May 2, 2020

In the southern the Gaza Strip, Israeli soldiers fired teargas canisters at Palestinian farmers attending to their lands east of Khan Younis, also forcing them to leave the area.

The Israeli army regularly detains and opens fire on unarmed Palestinian fishermen, shepherds, and farmers along the fence separating besieged Gaza Strip from Israel, if they approach the unilaterally declared buffer zone.

Israeli human rights group B’Tselem recently concluded that Israel’s Gaza closure and “harassment of fishermen” have been “destroying Gaza’s fishing sector,” with 95% of fishermen living below the poverty line.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)