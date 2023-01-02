Report: Israeli Government Prepares Sanctions against Palestinian Authority

The new Israeli government is preparing a package of sanctions against Palestinian authority, including the withdrawal of VIP cards granted to PA officials, Quds Press reported on Sunday.

The planned Israel sanctions are a response to the UN approval on Friday of a resolution requesting the International Court of Justice evaluate Israel’s “annexation” policies and the “legal status of the occupation.”

The VIP cards give senior PA officials easy access to Israeli cities, an easy passage at Israeli checkpoints, as well as travel through Ben Gurion Airport.

Wives, children, and bodyguards of the PA officials, who hold Israeli VIP cards, are able to pass through Israeli checkpoints without inspection and travel to Jerusalem through the gates of the Separation Wall.

A decision on the package of sanctions against the Palestinians is expected to be taken by the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, Defence Minister, Yoav Galant, and Foreign Minister Eli Cohen in coordination with others, Israeli sources reported.

On Friday, the UN General Assembly approved a resolution requesting the International Court of Justice to weigh in on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Israeli “annexation” and the “legal status of the occupation.”

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)