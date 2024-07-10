West Bank Invasion – Two Palestinians Shot, Homes Raided

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A young Palestinian man was shot and critically wounded in the head and neck by Israeli forces in Tulkarm, and a child shot and wounded in Nablus, as several military raids were conducted across the occupied West Bank.

Israeli forces also stormed the Tal Al-Sultan Camp in Areeha, the town of Salfit, Biddu Al-Qubeiba, northwest of Jerusalem and Husan, southwest of Bethlehem on Wednesday, according to Palestinian sources.

In Tulkarm, Israeli military forces including snipers stationed on one of the buildings fired heavily during the raid on the town, wounding the young man, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

In Beit Furik, east of Nablus, a 14-year-old Palestinian child was shot in the foot during clashes that erupted following a raid in the area.

Fertilizer Seized

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades said in a statement that it confronted an incursion of Israeli forces into the Ras al-Ain area of Nablus, and engaged in intense clashes. They also confronted invading troops in the Thannaba suburb and the outskirts of Tulkarm camp.

In Thannaba, Israeli forces stormed a store selling agricultural materials and seized large quantities of fertilizer.

They also seized fertilizers in the town of Sarda, north of Ramallah, as well as in the town of Salfit.

WAFA reported that Israeli forces posted leaflets warning farmers against using fertilizers.

Armed clashes also occurred between resistance fighters and invading occupation forces in the Dheisheh camp in Bethlehem.

Homes Raided

Israeli occupation forces also raided a number of homes in the town of Beit Ummar, north of Hebron (Al Khalil).

A witness told WAFA that the occupation forces stormed the town with a large number of military vehicles and deployed in the Safa area in the north.

Soldiers raided a number of homes after breaking down doors and throwing sound bombs inside the dwellings, sparking panic amongst the children.

Israeli forces also stormed Ain Sultan camp, in the city of Jericho, reported WAFA.

Soldiers closed the southern and northern entrances to those exiting the city, and stopped several vehicles.

Water Well Filled

Israeli occupation forces on Wednesday filled an underground water well in the village of Tayasir, east of Tubas, reported WAFA.

Human rights activist Arif Daraghmeh said that the soldiers filled the well of resident Suleiman Khudairat in Al-Batoun area, and seized a well-drilling machine in the area.

The occupation forces also raided the village of Aqaba, east of Tubas.

Al-Aqsa Raid

Illegal Jewish settlers, under the protection of Israeli police, on Wednesday morning broke into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem.

Witnesses said that dozens of settlers entered the holy site in groups, conducted provocative tours throughout the compound, and performed Talmudic rituals.

During the incursion, Israeli police imposed restrictions on the entry of Palestinian worshippers to the mosque.

Additionally, Israeli police intensified the restrictions at the gates of the Old City, effectively turning the area into a military zone.

Israeli raids on the West Bank have intensified since Israel launched its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip which has killed more than 38,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Ministry of Health.

(PC, WAFA)