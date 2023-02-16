Israeli Foreign Minister Arrives in Kyiv, Says Israel Stands by Ukraine

February 16, 2023 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen with his counterpart Dmytro Kuleba. (Photo: via Cohen TW Page)

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen arrived in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Thursday to reopen the Israeli Embassy, the Anadolu news agency reported.

“I arrived today on the first visit of an Israeli minister to Kyiv since the outbreak of hostilities,” Cohen said in a statement by the Israeli foreign ministry.

Active ‘Neutrality’: Why Is Israel Struggling to Maintain a Coherent Position in Russia, Ukraine?

Thursday’s visit was the first for Cohen since taking office as foreign minister in December 2022.

“Last year, Israel stood by the Ukrainian people and by Ukraine, and today we will return the Israeli embassy in Kyiv to continuous activity with the aim of strengthening relations between the two countries.”

Cohen is expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his counterpart, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, according to the statement.

Israel has provided humanitarian aid to Ukraine since the war launched by Russia on February 24, 2022.

(Anadolu, PC)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*