WATCH: Israeli Forces Strip, Beat Palestinian Child at Shuafat Checkpoint

Shocking footage shows Israeli occupation forces beating a Palestinian child after he refuses to take his trousers off in freezing temperatures, the Middle East Monitor reported.

The incident comes as part of an Israeli directive at the Shuafat Refugee Camp checkpoint to strip-search Palestinian men and boys passing through the barriers.

Tensions remain high at the Shuafat checkpoint in North Jerusalem, after the death of an Israeli soldier Monday night.

Video: Israeli soldiers filmed attacking a Palestinian child and woman, at the Shufat military checkpoint in East Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/apmwSlxICf — MintPress News (@MintPressNews) February 15, 2023

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)