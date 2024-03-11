Palestinian Prisoners Subjected to ‘Starvation, Torture, Abuse’ – NGO

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A Palestinian human rights organization has accused Israel of starving more than 9,100 Palestinian detainees in its prisons, Anadolu news agency reported.

“Israeli prison authorities continue to starve more than 9,100 detainees, including women, children and sick,” the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a statement on Monday.

“Israel is also restricting their freedom to practice their religious rituals,” it added.

In parallel with the war in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army escalated its incursions into cities, towns and refugee camps in the West Bank.

According to official Palestinian figures, more than 420 people have since been killed, 4,600 injured and more than 7,530 others detained.

“Starvation is the most dangerous policy pursued by the Israeli occupation since October 7, in addition to torture and abuse,” the prisoner society said.

Palestinian prisoners’ rights groups have repeatedly exposed Israel’s ill-treatment of Palestinian prisoners.

Last December, the Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Commission said in a statement that “the prisoners are facing extremely difficult detention conditions and are subjected to intensified punishments that are increasing daily” since October 7.

It added that the occupation forces launched a far-reaching arrest campaign “in the West Bank, Al-Quds, the occupied interior, and Gaza, against our female prisoners.”

“All of whom were subjected to torture and abuse from the moment of arrest until entering prison, whether through beating and insults, or naked searches, along with solitary confinement and deprivation of basic rights.”

The group said detainees from the Gaza Strip were deliberately subjected to the worst treatment.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 31,112 Palestinians have been killed, and 72,760 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

(PC, Anadolu)