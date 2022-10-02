Dozens of Jewish Settlers Break into Al-Aqsa Mosque

Dozens of Jewish settlers, escorted by Israeli occupation forces, broke into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem on Sunday and performed rituals across the courtyards of the Mosque, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Jordan-run Islamic Waqf Department, in charge of the holy site, said scores of Jewish settlers entered the compound through the Moroccan Gate in successive groups and performed rituals and Talmudic prayers there.

Colonial Israeli settlers conduct provocative dances and songs at Bab al-Silsilah, one of the Al-Aqsa Mosque gates, during their incursions into the site for the second consecutive day. pic.twitter.com/bUZWDv9jzr — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) September 27, 2022

Since 2003, the Israeli occupation authorities have allowed settlers into the compound almost on a daily basis.

Last month alone, 4,426 Jewish settlers made their way into the holy site and prayed there, in violation of the historic status quo.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)