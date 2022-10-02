Dozens of Jewish Settlers Break into Al-Aqsa Mosque

October 2, 2022 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Jewish settlers perform religious Jewish rituals at Al-Aqsa Mosque under heavy army security. (Photo: PIC)

Dozens of Jewish settlers, escorted by Israeli occupation forces, broke into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem on Sunday and performed rituals across the courtyards of the Mosque, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Jordan-run Islamic Waqf Department, in charge of the holy site, said scores of Jewish settlers entered the compound through the Moroccan Gate in successive groups and performed rituals and Talmudic prayers there.

Since 2003, the Israeli occupation authorities have allowed settlers into the compound almost on a daily basis.

Last month alone, 4,426 Jewish settlers made their way into the holy site and prayed there, in violation of the historic status quo.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*