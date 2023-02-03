Israeli Guards Harass, Torture Female Palestinian Prisoners

Female Palestinian prisoners held in the Damon Prison have been recently sprayed with tear gas and pepper spray, while some have been tortured or placed in isolation as a result of their protests against the treatment they are receiving at the hands of prison authorities, the Middle East Monitor reported.

On Monday, Israeli prison officers raided some of the women’s cells, while cutting off the electricity supply to the unit. Prisoners refused to leave the unit during the search so the guards dragged them out, causing some of their hijabs – headscarves – to fall off their heads.

The prison was placed on a state of ‘high alert’ after authorities claimed they received “specific warnings” concerning the intention of some prisoners to carry out operations against the repressive measures carried out in the occupation’s prisons.

The attack against female prisoners led to the Palestinian Captive Movement declaring a rebellion in all prisons and detention centers until the situation of the female prisoners is checked and any new penalties imposed on them are lifted.

On Monday, 120 prisoners in Ktzi’ot Prison announced an open hunger strike in protest against their continued isolation.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)