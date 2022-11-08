Israeli Guards Assault Palestinian Prisoners at Ofer Military Court

Israeli guards attacked a number of Palestinian prisoners inside the waiting rooms at Ofer military court on Tuesday, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Israeli jailers assaulted a number of prisoners and pepper-sprayed them while they were waiting for their hearings in the waiting area at Ofer military court, the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) said in a statement.

According to the PPS, Palestinian prisoners threatened to embark on a series of measures to protest the attack on their fellow inmates, including refusing to show up for their military court hearings on Wednesday.

Palestinian prisoners reportedly refused to go back to their rooms unless the prisoners, who were placed in solitary confinement after being attacked by the guards, are brought back to their cells.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)