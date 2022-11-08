Itamar Ben-Gvir Wishes Arab Lawmakers Would Leave Israel Forever

Extremist Israeli Member of the Knesset Itamar Ben-Gvir said he wished Arab lawmakers would leave Israel “without ever returning”, Anadolu news agency reported.

Ben-Gvir is the head of the far-right Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) Party and the second man in the far-right Religious Zionism coalition led by Bezalel Smotrich.

Religious Zionism, affiliated with the right-wing camp led by prospective Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, won 14 of the 120 Knesset seats during the 1 November elections.

Ben-Gvir who is known for his hostile actions against Arabs published a photo of Arab MP Ahmed Tibi while he was at the airport along with companions and wrote, “They flee from Israel … We won.”

He later deleted the tweet and published another one in which he kept Tibi’s picture with the caption “Time has come! We hope we only receive such good news and they do not return here.”

The Democratic Front and Arab Change alliance, led by Tibi, won five seats in the Knesset, as did the United Arab List headed by Mansour Abbas.

