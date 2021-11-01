Israeli High Court Rules to Evict Palestinians from Sheikh Jarrah to Build ‘Public’ Park

Palestinians are to be evicted from their property after the Israeli High Court of Justice ruled on Sunday to expropriate land for what it calls public needs, Israeli media reported.

The judgment authorized the takeover of a parking lot and car wash belonging to Palestinians in the neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah in occupied East Jerusalem in order to clear the area for a garden and a path next to a planned hotel, according to The Jerusalem Post.

The High Court of Justice ruled on Sunday for the evacuation of a parking lot and car wash belonging to #Arabs in the #SheikhJarrah neighborhood of east #Jerusalem in favor of a public garden. By @TzviJoffre https://t.co/lzpuJ20lYU — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) October 31, 2021

The case is not said to be connected to the Palestinian families who are facing eviction from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah, which was the spark for protests against mass evictions in the occupied East Jerusalem neighborhood and Israel’s 11-day bombardment of Gaza in May, which killed 253 Palestinians, including 66 children.

According to Israeli law, private land can be expropriated if it is needed for public use, such as for a park, infrastructure or public buildings. Under international law, however, Sheikh Jarrah is an occupied territory and therefore cannot be subject to the decision of the Israeli High Court.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)