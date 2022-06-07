Israeli Jewish Extremists Violate Sanctity of Christian Site, Threaten Church Keepers (VIDEO)

June 7, 2022 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Israeli Jewish extremists violate sanctity of Christian site in Jerusalem. (Photo: via Protecting Holy Land Christians Tw page)

Jerusalem’s Greek Orthodox patriarchate denounced in a statement on Monday transgressions by Israeli Jewish extremists on its property, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

On the morning of Monday, June 6, at around 10:30 local time, Israeli Jewish extremists trespassed into the Greek Garden on Mt Zion in Jerusalem, property of the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem.

The Patriarchate made a decision to lock the gates to their private property ahead of Shavuot, when Jewish extremists have historically trespassed, camped on the grounds, and trashed the site, the statement read.

The trespassers broke locks and entered the property, claiming that it belonged to King David. When peacefully confronted by the church keeper, they acted aggressively, threatening him by saying that they would ‘burn his eyes’ and that they would find and kill him.

Jewish extremists also broke through the fencing protecting the chapel on the site, which will be used this week to celebrate Pentecost.

The Greek Orthodox Chapel on the site is used for Pentecost and is often vandalized. Israeli Jewish extremists frequently pour paint into the chapel, urinate into the catacombs, and destroy landscaping, WAFA reported.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*