Thousands of Activists March for Palestinian Rights in Brussels (VIDEOS)

Thousands of activists marched on Sunday outside the European Parliament in Brussels in support of the rights of the Palestinian people.

The protesters chanted slogans and waved flags of Palestine and banners affirming the right of the Palestinian people to freedom, independence and return of the refugees.

For Palestine, for Return and Liberation! In the streets of Brussels today… pic.twitter.com/5DkWFjetlB — Samidoun Network (@SamidounPP) October 29, 2022

Nationalist songs celebrating the Palestinian freedom fighters were played during the rally.

Short speeches were delivered during the march which voiced support for the struggle of the Palestinian people and their inalienable national rights to return, freedom, independence and an end of the Israeli occupation.

The march was organized as part of the Week of Return and Liberation.

Hundreds of protesters take to the streets in the Belgian capital Brussels to show solidarity with the Palestinian people. pic.twitter.com/4yJY0lRUuk — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) October 29, 2022

Arab and Islamic communities in Brussels, along with dozens of organizations, associations and institutions from various countries of the world, participated in the activities of the Week of Return and Liberation.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)