Thousands of Activists March for Palestinian Rights in Brussels (VIDEOS)

October 30, 2022 Blog, News, Videos
Activists march in Brussels in support of Palestinian rights. (Photo: via Act 4 Palestine TW Page)

Thousands of activists marched on Sunday outside the European Parliament in Brussels in support of the rights of the Palestinian people.

The protesters chanted slogans and waved flags of Palestine and banners affirming the right of the Palestinian people to freedom, independence and return of the refugees.

Nationalist songs celebrating the Palestinian freedom fighters were played during the rally.

Short speeches were delivered during the march which voiced support for the struggle of the Palestinian people and their inalienable national rights to return, freedom, independence and an end of the Israeli occupation.

The march was organized as part of the Week of Return and Liberation.

Arab and Islamic communities in Brussels, along with dozens of organizations, associations and institutions from various countries of the world, participated in the activities of the Week of Return and Liberation.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

