Bennett’s Spokesperson Resigns, Increasing Prime Minister Woes

Matan Sidi, the spokesman of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, resigned on Monday, making him the fourth person to step down from Bennett’s inner circle in just two months, the Middle East Monitor reported.

Sidi, who was appointed after the formation of the coalition government, did not give reasons for his resignation. However, it comes in the wake of the resignation of Bennett’s diplomatic adviser Shimrit Meir, chief of staff Tal Gan-Zvi and office manager personal and assistant Naomi Sasson, who all resigned last month.

Prime Minister @NaftaliBennett's spokesperson, Matan Sidi, resigned on Monday, after reaching an agreement on the matter with the prime minister.https://t.co/LRg8q4tJVk — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) June 6, 2022

“It is time to move on to new ways and challenges,” Sidi said in statements cited by the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation.

A statement issued by Bennett’s office said that Sidi is leaving to join the private sector.

Matan Sidi stuck with Bennett even when he lost his seat in Israel's parliament, but was at loggerheads with another departing adviser over his bid to appeal to the centerhttps://t.co/ATVvujOF46 — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) June 6, 2022

Bennett thanked Sidi for his work and said: “Matan has been with me through all moments, those more successful and those less, leading the media campaign with thoroughness, professionalism and great talent.”

Sidi will be succeeded by Yotam Ben Yitzhak. The resignations come at a time when Bennett’s government is fighting for its survival.

A source close to opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu told MEMO that Netanyahu’s team has started preparing to replace Bennett.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)