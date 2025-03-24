Israeli Killed, Another Injured in Shooting, Ramming Operation near Haifa

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A shooting and ramming operation near Haifa left one Israeli dead and another injured, with Palestinian political groups calling it a natural response to Israeli actions.

An Israeli man was killed, and another was injured on Monday, in a shooting and ramming operation near the city of Yokneam, southeast of Haifa, according to Israeli media and emergency services.

Israeli police stated that a driver rammed into individuals at a bus stop before exiting the vehicle and opening fire.

The police said the man was “eliminated immediately” and suggested the incident was security-related.

🚨🇮🇱 BREAKING: An illegal settler was RUN OVER and STABBED in Haifa, leaving him in CRITICAL condition Then another settler was immediately SHOT and KILLED after! pic.twitter.com/AyQh35h5Ad — The Saviour (@stairwayto3dom) March 24, 2025

Israeli Channel 13 reported that a 75-year-old man was killed, and a 20-year-old man was seriously injured. The channel added that the perpetrator was shot and killed by police, and emergency services were deployed to the scene.

The Israeli Broadcasting Authority (KAN) reported that the individual behind the operation was a Palestinian citizen of Israel and was shot by a border guard.

The executor was identified by Palestinian sources as 26-year-old Karam Jabari, hailing from Palestine 1948.

Palestinian political groups praised the operation.

The Popular Resistance Committees stated that the attack demonstrated the “fragility and weakness of the security system within the Zionist entity” and called for further operations.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine described it as a “legitimate response” to Israeli actions, while the Mujahideen Movement said it reaffirmed that “there is no safety for Zionists anywhere in Palestine.”

Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad both blessed the operation, calling it a “natural choice” to Israeli policies in Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem.

“These heroic operations represent the natural choice and appropriate response to the continued massacres, policies of siege, terror, and oppression, and attempts at displacement,” Hamas said in a statement, adding:

“We call for escalating painful heroic operations in the heart of the occupied entity and at all points of its presence in the West Bank, Al-Quds, and the occupied interior.”

(PC, AJA)