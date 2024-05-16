West Bank Raids – Israeli Forces Kill Four Palestinian Youth

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces have shot and killed three Palestinian youths during a raid into the occupied West Bank town of Tulkarm while a fourth Palestinian youth was shot and killed by Israeli forces in Jerusalem.

A large contingent of Israeli forces stormed the city during the early hours of Thursday and proceeded to open live fire toward residents randomly and throughout the streets, reported the official Palestinian news agency, WAFA. Snipers were also deployed on the rooftops of buildings.

According to the Ministry of Health, the three slain Palestinians were identified as Ayman Ahmad Mubarak, 26, Husam Imad Da’bas, 22, and Mohammed Yusif Nasrallah, aged 27.

Three Palestinians were killed by the Israeli occupation forces whilst raiding Tulkarm city. ثلاثة شهداء برصاص الاحتلال في طولكرم pic.twitter.com/5RWrga1ke2 — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) May 16, 2024

Israeli forces also stormed the towns of Deir al-Ghusun and Attil, WAFA reported.

They also raided a money exchange outlet in the western part of the city and another in the town of Attil. Israeli forces detained a youth who worked in an exchange store after raiding his home in the town of Anbata east of Tulkarem.

Jerusalem Shooting

In Jerusalem, witnesses said that the Israeli forces opened fire on a young man on Salah al-Din Street, after alleging that he attempted to carry out a stabbing attack.

Lawyer Mohammad Mahmoud from the Wadi Hilweh Information Center said that Nour Nizar Shihabi, 17, from Al-Sawana neighborhood in Jerusalem, was killed after being shot in the Bab Al-Sahira area on Salah Al-Din Street, reported WAFA.

Elsewhere in Jerusalem, a Palestinian woman was injured on Thursday after she was run over by a motorcycle driven by a Jewish settler, according to WAFA.

#Breaking

Mohammad Mahmoud, lawyer at the Wadi Hilweh Information Center – Jerusalem: The martyrdom of Nour Nizar Shihabi, 17 years old, from the Al-Sowaneh neighborhood in Jerusalem, after he was shot in the Herods Gate area in Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/Dqm23UrBGG — Silwanic (@Silwanic1) May 16, 2024

Tubas Clashes

Clashes also took place between resistance fighters and Israeli forces who stormed the town of Tubas in the West Bank.

The Saraya Al-Quds Tubas Brigade shared footage on the official Resistance News Network (RNN) that showed explosive devices targeting Israeli military vehicles as they drove through the town. Severe clashes could also be heard in the footage.

According to RNN, armed clashes broke out in several West Bank towns, including Nablus and Qalqilya.

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades said its fighters had engaged in clashes with the Israeli military which stormed the western part of Nablus.

Israeli forces also raided money exchange outlets across the territory and abducted their owners. In Areeha, Israeli forces stole 180,000 shekels.

In Kafr Rai’, south of Jenin, Israeli forces besieged a home and abducted one Palestinian.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, Tubas Brigade released this footage featuring their fighters battling the IOF across Tubas. Massive IED attack is featured in this one, really serious explosion. They add, “this is just a glimpse of the valor of our heroes.” pic.twitter.com/20bMQxEb98 — The Nature Boy (@EFPconnoisseur) May 16, 2024

Arrests

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, at least 12 Palestinians, including children and former detainees, were arrested across the occupied West Bank, WAFA said, citing the Commission of the Detainees and the Ex-detainees Affairs and the Palestine Prisoner’s Society (PPS).

The majority of the detainees were from the West Bank district of Hebron (Al Khalil) and the others were from the West Bank districts of Tulkarm, Qalqiliya, Jenin, Ramallah, and Tubas.

The prisoner organizations said that as part of the raids, the occupation forces usually inflicted torture and beatings of detainees, and also destroyed Palestinian property and confiscated cash savings on a large scale, reported WAFA.

According to the Commission and the PPS, Israeli forces have detained over 8,755 Palestinians since October 7, 2023.

In Nablus, Jewish settlers attacked Palestinian-owned vehicles near the Zaatara checkpoint.

(PC, WAFA, RNN)