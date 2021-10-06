Israeli Ministers Call for Removal of Game Inspired by Palestinian Resistance

Israeli ministers have called for a game inspired by Palestinian resistance, to be removed from the web, The Middle East Monitor reported.

‘Knights of the Al-Aqsa Mosque’ sees gamers experience life as a Palestinian resistance fighter and work to end the occupation of Palestine.

Created by Palestinian-Brazilian Nidal Najm, the game is inspired by his father’s experience of struggle when he was part of the Palestinian resistance in Lebanon in the 1980s, MEMO continued.

Fursan al-Aqsa: The Knights of the Al-Aqsa Mosque® demo version is free on Steam 🇵🇸https://t.co/iGbxGDkJT9 #gaming_news via @steam — kondor (@kondor99902547) September 30, 2021

Ahmed, the character in the game, is a Palestinian student who was imprisoned for five years by the Israeli occupation. The occupation killed all of his family members in an airstrike and, upon leaving prison, he decided to avenge their deaths. To do this, he joins the Knights of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Head of the Jewish Power party, MK Itamar Ben Gvir, has called on the Israeli occupation government to intervene to stop the spread of what he called an “antisemitic game”.

“The Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Justice must make an effort and intervene with the Brazilian authorities to prevent the dissemination of this game that incites murder,” he said.

Nidal’s family comes from Al-Qubab village, in the Ramle district. His family was forced to leave during the 1948 Nakba and moved to Lebanon. They later moved to Brazil following Israel’s invasion of Lebanon in 1982. Nidal was born and raised in Brazil, where he studied mathematics at the University of Amapá, MEMO reported.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)