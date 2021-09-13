Israeli Ministers to Ask More Restrictions on Palestinian Prisoners

September 13, 2021 Blog, News
Gazans protest in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners. (Photo: Fawzi Mahmoud, The Palestine Chronicle)

A number of Israeli ministers are planning to ask the committee tasked with probing the Israeli Prisons Service over last week’s escape to put more restrictions on Palestinian prisoners.

Al Hodhod news network reported that Israeli Communication Minister Yoaz Hendel intends to put this on the agenda of the cabinet’s next meeting. The conditions under which Palestinian prisoners are held inside Israeli jails will then be discussed, it added.

It is expected that Agriculture Minister Oded Forer will support tightening the conditions under which Palestinians are detained.

Deputy Minister of Public Security Yoav Segalovitz is also expected to call for similar discussions.

Around 4.650 Palestinians, including 40 women and 200 children, are currently detained in Israeli prisons.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.