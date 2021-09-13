Israeli Ministers to Ask More Restrictions on Palestinian Prisoners

A number of Israeli ministers are planning to ask the committee tasked with probing the Israeli Prisons Service over last week’s escape to put more restrictions on Palestinian prisoners.

Al Hodhod news network reported that Israeli Communication Minister Yoaz Hendel intends to put this on the agenda of the cabinet’s next meeting. The conditions under which Palestinian prisoners are held inside Israeli jails will then be discussed, it added.

Palestinian prisoners have responded to the collective punishment by protesting against the arbitrary restrictions and setting fire to seven cells in the Israeli Negev prison.#GilboaPrisonBreak pic.twitter.com/SSvGbUtv94 — Maha Hussaini (@MahaGaza) September 8, 2021

It is expected that Agriculture Minister Oded Forer will support tightening the conditions under which Palestinians are detained.

Deputy Minister of Public Security Yoav Segalovitz is also expected to call for similar discussions.

Around 4.650 Palestinians, including 40 women and 200 children, are currently detained in Israeli prisons.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)