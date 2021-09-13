Activists Rally in US Cities in Solidarity with Palestinian Prisoners

September 13, 2021 Blog, News, Slider
Demonstrators threw spoons outside Israel’s embassy in Washington, in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners. (Photo: via Twitter)

Protesters rallied in several cities across the United States in support of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons.

In Washington, activists held a sit-in in front of the Israeli embassy to show their support and solidarity for the six freedom fighters who broke out of Israel’s highly-fortified Gilboa prison last week.

Four of the prisoners were recaptured, whereas the two other prisoners remain at large.

Protesters threw spoons in front of the embassy to express their support for the six prisoners.

In New York, demonstrators carried banners and pictures of the six prisoners, demanding their release along with all the prisoners from Israeli jails.

In Chicago, a convoy of vehicles roamed the city’s streets while waving the Palestinian flag.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

