Activists Rally in US Cities in Solidarity with Palestinian Prisoners

Protesters rallied in several cities across the United States in support of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons.

In Washington, activists held a sit-in in front of the Israeli embassy to show their support and solidarity for the six freedom fighters who broke out of Israel’s highly-fortified Gilboa prison last week.

Protesters throw dozens of spoons in front of Israel's embassy in Washington, in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails. The prisoners have been subjected to collective punishment by the Israeli prison authorities that have deprived them of their basic rights. https://t.co/uYF6DYDJZe — Maha Hussaini (@MahaGaza) September 13, 2021

Four of the prisoners were recaptured, whereas the two other prisoners remain at large.

Protesters threw spoons in front of the embassy to express their support for the six prisoners.

In New York, demonstrators carried banners and pictures of the six prisoners, demanding their release along with all the prisoners from Israeli jails.

In Chicago, a convoy of vehicles roamed the city’s streets while waving the Palestinian flag.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)