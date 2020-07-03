Israeli Navy Arrests Four Gaza Fishermen

The Israeli army regularly detains and opens fire on Palestinian fishermen in Gaza. (Photo: Fawzi Mahmoud, The Palestine Chronicle)

Israeli navy Thursday night detained four Palestinian fishermen off the coast of Rafah city in the southern besieged Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Israeli naval boats surrounded a fishing boat with four fishermen aboard offshore the city, detained them, and seized the boat.

Fourteen years following the Israeli “disengagement” from Gaza, Israel has not actually disengaged from the Strip; it still maintains control of its land borders, access to the sea and airspace.

The Israeli army regularly detains and opens fire on unarmed Palestinian fishermen, shepherds, and farmers along the fence separating besieged Gaza Strip from Israel, if they approach the unilaterally declared buffer zone.

Gaza, with a population of 2 million, has been under a hermetic Israeli siege since 2006, when the Palestinian group Hamas won the democratic legislative elections in occupied Palestine. Since then, Israel has carried out numerous bombing campaigns and several major wars, that resulted in the death of thousands of people.

