Palestinian Family Ordered to Leave their Home in Jerusalem by Israeli Court

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Jerusalem District Court rejected Tuesday, an appeal by the Palestinian Sumreen family to prevent Israeli authorities from evicting them from their home, located in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan.

The 18-member Sumreen family now has until August 16 to leave their home, in which they have lived since the 1950s.

The Israeli court also levied a charge of 20,000 shekels (about $5,800) on the Palestinian family, an amount that is required to be paid to the KKL-Jewish National Fund. The Israeli court resolved that the organization is the legal custodian of the Palestinian property.

In its decision, the Israeli court claimed that the Sumreen family had failed to demonstrate its ownership of the building.

The Sumreen family’s home is located in the ‘City of David National Park’, which is run by Elad, a pro-settlement, right-wing Israeli organization. Elad has been attempting to evict the family from their home since 1981.

“In September 2019, the Sumreen family lost an appeal to Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court and appealed to the District Court,” the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported on Wednesday.

“On Tuesday the judge overseeing the case held a session on the appeal and the three-judge panel, consisting of Aharon Farkash, Oded Shaham and Avraham Rubin, issued their decision to reject the family’s appeal.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)