Israeli Navy Boat Shoots, Injures Palestinian Fisherman South of Gaza

A Palestinian fisherman was shot and injured on Monday by a rubber bullet fired by an Israeli navy boat off the Rafah coast, in the southern Gaza Strip, while two others were detained, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Israeli occupation gunboats opened machine gun fire and surrounded a fishing boat east of the Rafah port before detaining two fishermen, the official of the fishermen’s committees in Gaza, Zakaria Bakr, told WAFA correspondent.

Bakr added the Israeli navy also shot a fisherman on another boat with a rubber-coated metal bullet, injuring him.

The Israeli navy daily attacks fishermen sailing off the Gaza coast and prevents them from earning a living.

