Mossad Chief: Russia Could Sell Advanced Weapons to Iran

September 11, 2023 News
Mossad chief David Barnea. (Photo: via Iran International English TW Page)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The head of Israel’s spy intelligence agency Mossad has warned concern that Russia could sell advanced weapons to Iran, Israeli media reported.

According to The Times of Israel, Mossad Director David Barnea expressed his concerns at the annual conference at the Institute of Counter-Terrorism Policy at Reichman University in Herzliya on Sunday.

“Our fear is that the Russians will transfer to the Iranians in return what they lack, advanced weapons that will certainly endanger our peace, and maybe even our existence here,” The Times of Israel quoted Barnea as saying.

Iran Accuses Israel of Plot to Sabotage Missiles

Barnea reportedly claimed that Tehran has provided Russia with hundreds of kamikaze drones to be used in Ukraine.

Barnea has also accused Iran’s intelligence services of “plotting attacks on Israeli citizens in foreign countries,” according to Anadolu news agency.

Ukraine and NATO members have accused Russia of using Iranian UAVs, most notably the Shahed-136, to strike Ukrainian cities. Moscow has always rejected the allegations, saying that it has only used domestically produced weapons.

(PC, RT)

