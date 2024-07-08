Israel Assesses Hamas – Resistance Roundup – Day 276

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

As far as its military buildup is concerned, the Israeli army believes that Hamas has managed to rehabilitate tunnels in the Khan Yunis area and that its tunnels in central Gaza remain largely intact.

According to Israel’s Channel 12, the Israeli army has recently conducted an assessment of Hamas’ military capabilities, in answer to the question: can Hamas repeat its October 7 operation after nearly ten months of war?

“If the war stops, Hamas is still able to launch an attack near the border and may be able to cross it,” the Israeli channel said, citing the report.

As far as its military buildup is concerned, the Israeli army believes that Hamas has managed to rehabilitate tunnels in the Khan Yunis area and that its tunnels in central Gaza remain largely intact.

Hamas is also in good condition in the Shejaiya neighborhood, north of Gaza, and in Rafah, in the south.

It is unclear how the Israeli army managed to reach such conclusions, considering its ability to gather the kind of intelligence that would allow it to defeat or even weaken the Resistance.

In his first appearance in weeks, Abu Obeida, the military spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, said that all 24 battalions of the Resistance are in very good condition and that the Resistance has recruited thousands of new fighters in recent months.



He also said that most of the weapons used by the Resistance are being manufactured at home.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades

“Al-Qassam Brigades target enemy forces positioned in the Netzarim axis with several 114mm Rajoom rockets. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a zionist military jeep with an explosive device in the Shalihat area, west of the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood in Gaza City. “Al-Qassam fighters were able to target a zionist infantry force with an anti-personnel device in the Shalihat area, west of the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood in Gaza City, leaving the force’s members dead and wounded. “Al-Qassam Brigades destroy a zionist military jeep with an Al-Yassin 105 shell on Al-Sinaa Street in the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood, west of Gaza City.

Qassam fighters in the hurry-up-and-wait stage of the battle in Shuja'iyya, talking about the area's historic resistance; about how they are the men of Shuja'iyya's Ahmed Jabari, the key commander responsible for the structure, professionalization of Qassam. [Qassam Brigades 1/7] pic.twitter.com/MPJMDgCl6P — Jon Elmer (@jonelmer) July 1, 2024

“Al-Qassam fighters targeted a zionist personnel carrier with a Shuath-3 explosive device on Roundabout 17 west of Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood in Gaza City. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a zionist D9 bulldozer with a Shuath 3 explosive device on Al-Rashid Street, west of the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood in Gaza City. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a zionist Merkava 4 tank with a pre-prepared ground explosive device in the advance axis in the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood, west of Gaza City. “Al-Qassam fighters were able to leave a zionist force dead and wounded after clashing with it with light and medium weapons in the industrial area in the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood, west of Gaza City. “Al-Qassam fighters were able to detonate an anti-personnel Ra’adiya explosive device against a zionist infantry force consisting of 6 soldiers in the advance axis, southwest of the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood in Gaza City, leaving them between dead and wounded.”

⚡️Al-Qassam Brigades: Targeting enemy concentrations in the "Netzarim" front in Gaza City using enemy artillery shells mounted on "107" rockets. pic.twitter.com/ONdhJNkezt — Warfare Analysis (@warfareanalysis) July 6, 2024

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“We, in cooperation with the Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades, bombed the enemy operations command headquarters in the Nahal Oz military site with a 107-type rocket barrage.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 5:05 pm on Monday, 08-07-2024, targeted the Zebdine barracks in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 6:00 PM on Monday, 08-07-2024, targeted the Rahib site with artillery shells, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance on Monday, 08-07-2024, bombed the settlement of HaGoshrim with a barrage of Katyusha rockets. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted, on Monday 08-07-2024, a building used by Israeli enemy soldiers in the Metulla settlement with appropriate weapons.

🚨🇱🇧🇮🇱BREAKING: HEZBOLLAH BURNS ISRAEL AGAIN. A report of a rocket hitting the Gosher hotel and a rocket hit Barja directly A "Kornet" missile landed on a military target in the vicinity of the Avivim settlement in Western Galilee. Also Hezbollah clarified that on Monday,… pic.twitter.com/LDGodCBzlF — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) July 8, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Monday 08-07-2024, targeted a building being used by Israeli enemy soldiers in the Manara settlement with appropriate weapons. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 08:15 PM on Monday 08-07-2024, targeted the settlement of Yesud Hama’ala with a barrage of Katyusha rockets. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 08:40 PM on Monday 08-07-2024, targeted the positions of Israeli enemy soldiers in the Metulla settlement with direct weapons.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)