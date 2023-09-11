‘Time to Exact Heavy Price’: Mossad Chief Threatens to Assassinate Iran’s Leaders

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

David Barnea, head of the Israeli intelligence service Mossad, threatened to assassinate Iranian leaders, in response to Tehran’s alleged attempts to target Israelis, according to a statement issued by the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office.

Speaking at a conference organized by Reichmann University in Herzliya, Barnea reportedly said, “It is time to exact a price from Iran. Harming Israelis and Jews in any way (…) will lead to operations (…) in the heart of Tehran.”

Barnea indicated that the Israeli operations would include “the highest levels of leadership in Iran.”

He also claimed that Israel thwarted 27 attempts to target Israelis throughout Europe, Africa, and South America during the year.

“If Israelis or Jews are harmed, however, Israel’s response would go all the way to ‘the highest echelon’,” Barnea reportedly added.

The head of Mossad stressed the importance of forming a “united front” against Iran to restrain it in all fields and exact an economic, diplomatic, and legal price for its nuclear activity.

Barnea also called on the countries of the world to be “on high alert” regarding Iran’s nuclear program.

“Iran’s known nuclear weapon ambitions, and its past attempts to implement them, require that the international community be on high alert, and demonstrate unflagging determination to foil these ambitions,” he said.

(AJA, PC)